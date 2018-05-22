News Release: 15th Annual City Academy Accepting Applications through June 30

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Donna Gray

15th Annual City Academy Accepting Applications through June 30

GREENSBORO, NC (May 22, 2018) – The City of Greensboro is accepting applications for its premier public education program, City Academy, now through June 30. This program, celebrating its 15th year, is designed to develop civic leadership and build a stronger city through well-informed and municipally engaged residents. The program is free for participants.

City Academy participants get a look behind the scenes into city government through many hands-on activities and learning experiences in various city locations. Class activities include a visit to the police firing range, tours of the Guilford Metro 9-1-1 center, Public Safety Training Facility, Greensboro Transportation Operations & Maintenance Facility, J. Douglas Galyon Depot, and interactive activities at various facilities throughout the city. The program also offers two optional elective sessions with the Greensboro Police, providing participants the opportunity to experience hands-on training with firearms training and Driving While Impaired (DWI) simulators, K-9 unit, and more.

“In a relatively short period, City Academy has helped develop an entire generation of civic leaders in Greensboro,” says interim City Manager David Parrish. “We have City Academy graduates currently sitting on our boards and commissions and even a current City Council member. This program sets a foundation of understanding of how the City of Greensboro operates and works with our community partners to provide a high quality of life for our residents.”

Classes are held weekly from 5:45-9 pm, from September through November, with graduation scheduled for November 20 during the City Council meeting.

City Academy is open to any resident living within the corporate limits of the City of Greensboro. Thirty residents representing all City Council districts and various backgrounds will be selected for the academy. Efforts will be made to select individuals who represent diverse groups (race, religion, age, education, gender, sexual orientation, etc.). Other selection criteria include:

* 18 years of age or older

* Must attend 80 percent of classes

* Written statement or desire to participate, included on application

* Preference given to those willing to serve on a board or commission

To apply for the fall 2018 session, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/cityacademy or call the City’s community relations office at 336-373-2723.

