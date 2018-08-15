News Release: 104th Greensboro Police Academy Graduates 15 Recruits

104th Greensboro Police Academy Graduates 15 Recruits

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 29, 2017) – Fifteen recruits graduated from the 104th Greensboro Police Academy today, and join the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department. The ceremony included a presentation of awards, diplomas, and badges, as well as the oath of office.

The recruits who took the oath this morning had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer.

As part of the communications training, recruits were taught the principals of procedural justice. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police.

“Understanding Implicit Bias” training, which examines the inherent biases present in all people, was also incorporated in the curriculum.

Throughout the 27-week Academy, instructors and peers provided feedback on recruits’ judgment and resourcefulness in successfully resolving situations. Technology, an omnipresent aspect of today’s law enforcement career, was embedded throughout the training. The officers learned about the capabilities of GPD’s mobile data systems that provide near-real-time crime analysis information.

Lawndale Baptist Church has donated bibles the officers used to swear the oath of office. The officers may keep the bibles throughout their careers.

