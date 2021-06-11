News Release: 1,000 Greensboro Households Receive COVID-related Rental Assistance; City Receives Additional $7M for the Program

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

1,000 Greensboro Households Receive COVID-related Rental Assistance;

City Receives Additional $7M for the Program

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2021) – As of June 8, the City of Greensboro has provided 1,000 Greensboro households a total of more than $4 million for unpaid rent and/or utilities under the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), adopted to assist people financially affected by COVID-19. More people will receive assistance as about $7 million in additional funding has been allocated to Greensboro under the American Rescue Plan.

The additional $7,081,065 will be rolled into the same application process the City’s Neighborhood Development Department has been using since kicking off ERAP more than two months ago.

Current ERAP Numbers (as of June 10)

* Of the original ERAP funding<www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/News/News/15659/36> allotted to Greensboro, $4,277,580 in direct assistance has been received by Greensboro households

* Number of applications submitted for ERAP assistance – 6,008

* Total number of households who received ERAP assistance – 1,082 (majority of the remaining 4926 applications are in various stages of completion)

* Number of applications approved for rental assistance only – 1,024

o Average amount approved – $4,026.76

* Number of applications approved for utility assistance only – 58

o Average amount approved – $318

* Of the households who received ERAP assistance:

o 60 percent were below 30 percent of Area Median Income (AMI) – or average Greensboro household income

o 18 percent were below 50 percent of AMI

o 22 percent were below 80 percent of AMI

* Households with members who were unemployed at the time of application – 67 percent

* Households who had received an eviction notice at or before the time of application – 63 percent

Overview of ERAP

Qualified households renting within Greensboro city limits may apply for up to 12 months combined (past due plus currently due plus future) emergency rent and/or utility payment assistance per household. Assistance goes directly to landlords and utility companies, and does not have to be repaid.

Tenants/renters may apply for assistance or landlords may apply on their behalf. US citizenship is not required for applying.

Applications are being taken online through this application portal: bit.ly/3lt6sie. Applications are available in the portal in 60 different languages.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs> and click on “How do I apply?” for a list of documents you will need to upload into the application portal. Requirements for assistance are listed at www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance<www.greensboro-nc.gov/COVIDHousingAssistance>.

Also at www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs<www.greensboro-nc.gov/ERAPFAQs>, you will find questions and answers about things such as which utilities are covered under ERAP, how applications are prioritized, and how much emergency assistance ERAP provides.

“These federal funds are a critical resource for keeping Greensboro COVID-affected families in their housing and preventing homelessness,” says Cynthia Blue, interim director of the Neighborhood Development Department.

ERAP is coordinated by the Neighborhood Development and administered by local partner agencies under contract with the department.

