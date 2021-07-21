

For Immediate Release: July 21, 2021

Newly Hired GCS Teachers Could Earn $20,000 Bonus

Teachers must be considered highly effective, teach at specific schools

Greensboro, N.C. – GCS is willing to pay a premium to put great teachers into the schools that need them most. A $20,000 signing bonus is available for newly hired teachers who meet specific criteria and agree to work for three years in one of the district’s lowest-performing schools.

The bonus, which is paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, is available to teachers who can show two consecutive years of student growth data indicating that they are highly effective teachers. Elementary and middle end-of-grade test data and high school biology, math and English end-of-course test data are eligible for consideration.

“This bonus is just one step in our plans to recruit, retain and reward our staff,” says Kyva Jones, GCS director of recruiting. “We know that stellar teachers can make the greatest difference in our students’ academic recovery, and those teachers deserve to be paid accordingly.”

To receive the signing bonus, teachers must commit to teach for at least three years in one of the district’s 25 lowest-performing schools.

To start an application, click here: www.applitrack.com/gcsnc/onlineapp/default.aspx. For more information about the bonus opportunity, contact GCS Human Resources at 336-370-8348.

