New Triad Fitness Studio

New Orangetheory Fitness Studio Opening in Triad This December

Locals are invited to learn more about one of the nation’s fastest growing workouts and take advantage of discounted membership rates

Triad residents can now experience the life-changing workouts at the first Orangetheory Fitness studio in the area, slated to open this December. The studio provides science-based, technology-tracked and coach-inspired workouts designed to produce results from the inside out, giving people a longer, more vibrant life. The small group, total-body fitness classes are led by professional trainers and are appropriate for all people regardless of age, shape, size or ability.

The new studio will be in the Thruway shopping center at 367 Lower Mall Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Prior to the December opening, a temporary pre-sales site is located at 308 South Marshall Street (next to Camino Bakery), where locals can stop by to get more information and sign up for limited-time only discounted memberships.

The workout – which includes custom-engineered treadmills, water rowing machines, mini bands, TRX suspension straps and free weights – was originally created by physiologist Ellen Latham and is backed by an esteemed Medical Advisory Board. During the hour-long classes, each participant wears a heart-rate monitor to track progress in real time and guide their intensity level. The goal is to reach excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC, resulting in burning additional calories for up to 36 hours after the workout.

“I’ve always been active and was even an athlete in college, but finding Orangetheory Fitness was the moment I knew I’d found my forever workout,” said Kristie Shifflette, area developer and local franchise owner. “Orangetheory Fitness is about energizing lives. We provide more than just a good sweat or results in a mirror – our trifecta of science, coaching and technology transforms people from the inside out providing more health, more confidence and, ultimately, more life!”

Winston-Salem is one of 23 Orangetheory Fitness studios open in North Carolina with two more opening later this year. This growth is also happening across the country and around the globe, with the 1,000th studio opening its doors earlier this year. The franchise has a goal of operating 2,500 studios and supporting 2.5 million members by 2020.

Memberships are available at the lowest rates now until the studio opens in December and never require a long-term commitment or contract. Those interested in locking in the limited-time only discounted membership rate should contact the studio at (336) 701-5587 or visit the temporary pre-sale location. To learn more, visit winstonsalem.orangetheoryfitness.com/ or www.facebook.com/Otfwinstonsalem.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® makes it simple to get more life from your workout. One of the world’s fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a trifecta of science, coaching, and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants’ heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the ‘Orange Effect’ – whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 36 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory has over 1,000 studios in 48 U.S. states and 18 countries and was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies List.

