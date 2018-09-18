New Release: Road Closure on Guilford Avenue Now Underway due to a Water Main Break

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Road Closure on Guilford Avenue Now Underway due to a Water Main Break
GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – Currently, Guilford Avenue is closed between Wilson Street and Prescott Street due to a water main break. Approximately 30 customers are out of water and GTA routes are impacted. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. The road will reopen by 5 pm.
