New Release: Road Closure on Guilford Avenue Now Underway due to a Water Main Break

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Strader

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-0779

Road Closure on Guilford Avenue Now Underway due to a Water Main Break

GREENSBORO, NC (September 18, 2018) – Currently, Guilford Avenue is closed between Wilson Street and Prescott Street due to a water main break. Approximately 30 customers are out of water and GTA routes are impacted. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes. The road will reopen by 5 pm.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: O 336- 373-4601 C 336-202-7017; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.