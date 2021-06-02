New Release: Auditions for ‘Finding Shakespeare’ Will Be June 21-22

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Todd Fisher

Auditions for ‘Finding Shakespeare’ Will Be June 21-22

GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, in partnership with Goodly Frame Theatre, will hold auditions for “Finding Shakespeare: A walking adventure to discover the Bard” 6-8 pm, Monday and Tuesday, June 21-22, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theatre at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Auditions will be held by appointment only. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com> for more information and to register for and schedule an audition.

Creative Greensboro and Goodly Frame Theatre seek a racially diverse, multi-generational cast of actors ages 10 and older. A short, memorized Shakespeare monologue is preferred for auditions, but there will also be sides available for reading. Headshots and resumes are recommended but not required. In-person rehearsals will be held on evenings and weekends as schedules permit, with final performances on July 30, 31 and August 1. Rehearsals and performances will adhere to all current COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Finding Shakespeare” will ask audience members to follow clues to find performance spaces throughout the Greensboro Cultural Center, where they’ll be met by actors who will share a 10-minute version of a famous Shakespeare play. Actors and audiences will interact to make the show exciting and fun. Actors will be cast in two different plays to be performed in alternating shows, and actors who are interested may be cast in other supporting roles.

Goodly Frame Theatre is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. By rediscovering and redefining the boundaries of performing Shakespeare, they reconnect with all forms of theatre, classical and contemporary, and encourage sustainable dialogues among the voices of Greensboro, the region, and across “this goodly frame,” the earth. For more information visit www.goodlyframe.org<www.goodlyframe.org>.

Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city. To learn more about Creative Greensboro, visit www.creativegreensboro.com<www.creativegreensboro.com>.

