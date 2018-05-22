For Immediate Release: May 22, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

New Principals Named for Northwest Middle, Southwest Middle

Ashley Young, Arlisa Armond will rejoin district July 1

Greensboro, N.C. – At tonight’s meeting, the Board of Education approved two principal appointments recommended by the superintendent. Ashley Young will become principal at Northwest Middle, and Arlisa Armond will lead Southwest Middle. Both have previously worked for Guilford County Schools.

Ashley Young will come to Northwest Middle from McMichael High School in Rockingham County, where she has been principal since July 2017. During her time there, according to preliminary test results, she helped raise proficiency in biology, English II and Math I. She focused on parent communication and used data to address instructional needs with teachers. Young previously served as an assistant principal at Northwest High and as a special education teacher there, as well as at Southwest Middle and Kiser Middle. She holds degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Elon University.

New Southwest Middle principal Arlisa Armond has been principal at Henderson Independent High School in Rowan County since 2016. During her time as leader of this high-needs alternative school, the graduation rate increased by 19 percent and she worked to connect the school to community partners that helped increase attendance and reduced suspensions. Before that, Armond was an assistant principal at Ragsdale High and a curriculum facilitator at Alderman Elementary. She also taught at Johnson Street Global Studies and Hairston Middle. Armond will earn her doctor of education degrees from UNCG in August and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UNCG and Spelman College.

Both principals will start their positions as of July 1.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323