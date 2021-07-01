

For Immediate Release: July 1, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

New Principals Named for 11 Schools

Principals hired earlier this year now have assignments

Greensboro, N.C. – Eleven principals who were approved by the Guilford County Board of Education earlier this year now have new homes. The district today announced their assignments, effective immediately.

* Kendrick Alston, former assistant principal at Allen Middle, will lead Shadybrook Elementary.

* Wenalyn Bell Glenn, who was an assistant principal at Allen Jay Elementary, will become principal at Bessemer Elementary.

* Allison Bennett, who was an assistant principal at Kernodle Middle, will become principal at Stokesdale Elementary.

* Trina Bethea, formerly of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, will become principal at Gillespie Park Elementary.

* Monique Curry, formerly of Lexington City Schools, will lead Irving Park Elementary.

* Ashley Kelly Garcia, who was assistant principal at Millis Road Elementary, will become principal at Colfax Elementary.

* Tiffani Ingram, former assistant principal at Gibsonville Elementary, will move to Joyner Elementary as principal.

* Sonia Marquez, formerly of Durham Public Schools, will now lead Oak Hill Elementary.

* Melinda Mayhew, former assistant principal at Summerfield Elementary, will become Sedalia Elementary’s new principal.

* Angela Monell, assistant principal at Southwest High, will transition to the principal role at that school.

* Chaundra Norman Rogers, former assistant principal at High Point Central High, will lead the Academy at Lincoln.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 9,800 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com.



