For Immediate Release: July 25, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

New Plan for Academically Gifted Program Focuses on Inclusivity

Other goals are more advanced coursework, additional teacher training

Greensboro, N.C. – More inclusive identification of academically gifted students, more rigorous coursework and a focus on teacher recruitment and development are the three main components of an updated plan to support gifted learners in Guilford County Schools. The revised plan, which was approved by the Board of Education on Thursday, will now be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction as required every three years.

The plan<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/July%2025%202019/CONSENT%20AIG%20District%20Plan%202019-2022%20-%20overview%20of%20primary%20changes.pdf>, which included feedback from 10 parent focus groups and nearly 2,800 survey responses, aligns with the district’s Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/Page/26524> Priority II to eradicate gaps in access, preparation and achievement and Priority V to invest in our people.

“This plan attempts to expand student access to gifted program opportunities and gives them a wider range of options in which to excel academically,” says Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras.

To eliminate bias in identifying academically gifted students, the district will use additional test and observation measures during the initial third-grade screening, and will increase seats in magnet schools for gifted students by opening a second magnet middle school for advanced learners, allowing more students to be selected. At the high school level, GCS will continue its partnership with Equal Opportunity Schools<eoschools.org/> to increase the participation of students of color in Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate programs.

The district will also develop a district-wide plan for differentiated instruction to further support our advanced learners. Middle school students will have opportunities for high school English credit, and more AP and pre-AP offerings will be added at the high school level.

Through increased professional development, teachers will gain a greater understanding of how to recognize advanced learners and how to support them in their classrooms. A Title I school will also be selected to pursue Academically and Intellectually Gifted (AIG) licensure for its entire certified staff.

Now that the plan has been approved, district leaders will develop a timeline for implementation and a communication plan. View the full plan here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/July%2025%202019/CONSENT%20AIG%20District%20Plan%202019-2022%20-%20draft%20plan.pdf>.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323