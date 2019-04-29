

Contact: Chris Rivera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-8041

New Initiative Offers Free Coding Workshops

GREENSBORO, NC (April 29, 2019) – The Guilford County Workforce Development Board is introducing Code Guilford, a community coding workforce initiative designed to expose students and the local workforce to technology-based careers. In an interactive, four-day summer camp, participants will use Everyone Can Code resources designed by Apple to learn how to code in Swift, Apple’s easy-to-learn programming language that empowers anyone to create world-class apps.

The “app economy” drives job creation, growth and new opportunities. Just last year the app economy saw a growing shift from consumer-facing apps to enterprise apps to the tune of 4.7 million jobs nationwide, with an average salary of $86,000 per year. In North Carolina, there are currently more than 17,000 unfilled computing jobs, yet for every eight available positions, there is only one computer science graduate to fill it.

This pilot initiative provides a unique educational opportunity for underrepresented students attending targeted Title I schools, as well as out-of-school youth and adults to gain exposure into the exciting world of computer science through a fun, hands-on summer camp. Grouped by age/grade, campers spend four days learning app development in structured modules. Participants learn coding basics and app design, while exploring opportunities in technology careers.

Code Guilford brings together partners in true collaboration to develop a talent pipeline for computer science-related careers in our community. Partners include: Guilford County Workforce Development Board, Apple Inc., North Carolina A&T University, Guilford Technical Community College, Welfare Reform Liaison Project and Guilford County Schools.

Classes will be held from June through August at North Carolina A&T University and Guilford Technical Community College campuses. You can learn more about Code Guilford and register at guilfordworks.org/codeguilford/.

# # #

David Theall

Graphics/Communications Specialist

Communications & Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 373-2270

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.