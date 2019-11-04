For Immediate Release: November 4, 2019

New Head “Golden Eagle” Looks to Continue Smith’s Soaring Ways

Dr. Melvin Marshall was introduced as the new principal at Ben L. Smith High earlier this week

Greensboro, N.C. – Dr. Melvin Marshall was introduced as the new principal at Smith High this week after Principal Donevin Hoskins, who led Smith for the past six years, accepted a job in another district.

Marshall comes to Smith after serving as the principal at SCALE Greensboro since August of this year. While principal, Marshall was able to successfully transition SCALE from its former location on Pisgah Church Road to its current location, within two weeks of school beginning. SCALE began the 2019-2020 school year with 0% student no-shows or drop-outs and maintained more than 95% in student attendance.

Prior to his work in GCS, Marshall served as the district coordinator for at-risk students for Lee County Schools. In this role, he was responsible for providing at-risk students alternative courses of studies, modifying curriculum and working with parents to assist the at-risk population in graduating. In this position, he was able to re-enroll more than 20 percent of high school students across the district who were previous drop-outs at the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

Marshall also has prior principal experience as well. For nearly a decade, he was the principal at West Lee Middle School, also in the Lee County School district. In 2015, the school was recognized for achieving the greatest percentage in student academic growth of any school within the Lee County Schools district.

Principal Marshall officially takes over beginning this week.

