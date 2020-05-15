

For Immediate Release: May 15, 2020

New Financial Resource Available to GCS Families

Those who qualify for free or reduced-price meals may be eligible for additional benefits

Greensboro, N.C. – A new program may help families who have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pandemic-Electronic Benefits Transfer Program (P-EBT) will provide additional resources for families of public-school students who are experiencing financial hardships.

To qualify for the P-EBT program, families must have students enrolled in Guilford County Schools (GCS) and they must qualify for free and reduced-price meals. Students who are enrolled in schools that provide universal free meals through Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) will automatically qualify.

Interested families should complete an application at lunchapplication.com<file:///C:/Users/henrya/AppData/Local/Microsoft/Windows/INetCache/Content.Outlook/QMP2ZXYD/lunchapplication.com>. Completing an application now will also ensure a student’s meal benefits are established for the start of the next school year.

“The P-EBT program is a great resource for our families,” said Angie Henry, chief financial and chief operations officer. “We know families may be struggling more than ever right now, and we hope they will take advantage of this opportunity, as well as the free and reduce-price meal program when school resumes.”

Families who meet the requirements will receive benefits through an EBT card. For those who already have an EBT card, extra funds will be added. For those who do not have an EBT card, one will be mailed in the coming weeks.

