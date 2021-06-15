NCWorks NextGen Hosting a Summertime Hiring Event June 17

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks NextGen Hosting a Summertime Hiring Event

GREENSBORO, NC (June 15, 2021) – NCWorks NextGen is hosting an in-person summer hiring event at NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro, 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. from 10 am to 1 pm, Thursday, June 17. For event details, visit the GuilfordWorks’ website<guilfordworks.org/events/summertime-hiring-event-061721/>.

Representatives from the following employers are scheduled to attend:

* Greensboro Grasshoppers

* DoubleTree by Hilton

* Chick-fil-A

* YMCA of Greater Greensboro

Young adult job seekers can engage with employers to discuss available seasonal positions, preferred skills and training, hiring, and interview processes.

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWorks Career Center and have an active NCWorks<ncworks.gov/> registration. Staff will be on hand to assist anyone needing to register. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks NextGen helps young adults in Guilford County maximize their skills and get connected to employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development, commonly referred to as GuilfordWorks, is the NCWorks Career Centers’ administrative arm in Greensboro and High Point.

