NCWorks Hosts Virtual Youth Summit June 15-18

GREENSBORO, NC (June 11, 2020) – Young adults ages 16-24 are invited to attend a free online Career Summit from June 15-18. NCWorks is offering NEXTGEN 2020 Regional Youth Summit<linktr.ee/ncworks_nextgen_youthsummit> with insights on currently available and projected career opportunities in the region.

Participants will learn how to:

* Determine what industry may be the best fit

* Identify educational requirements needed for specific industries

* Set goals for attaining a position in their chosen industry

* Become familiar with local resources such as scholarship money that can help them achieve their goals.

Participants must register online<forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=iVs1xROv1kaBxleyFWmNIVjVpiR-XtZPt_WH3By_BLRUM0pKNU9ENk5FMjFWUlYzNzBHWFUwSVdDSC4u> to join in this free summit. For the full schedule of discussions and workshops, please visit this website<www.canva.com/design/DAD-HXGcfTw/N2KF6vKbMafPmNCRmRei-A/view?utm_content=DAD-HXGcfTw&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=sharebutton>.

The Youth Summit is sponsored by NCWorks, for which the City’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm. For additional information please call Erik Swanson, NCWorks’ Youth Program Manager, at 336-297-9444, ext. 242.

