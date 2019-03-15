

Contact: Chris Rivera

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-8041

NCWorks Hosts School-to-Work Hiring Event March 16

GREENSBORO, NC (March 15, 2019) – The NCWorks Career Center is hosting a School-to-Work Hiring Event for Guilford County students and graduates ages 16-24 from 9-11 am, Saturday, March 16, at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. This event is offered as part of the NextGen youth initiative which provides Tutoring/Study Skills, Comprehensive Career Counseling, Mentoring, Career Exploration, Entrepreneurship/Business Skills, Job Training, Paid or Unpaid Internships and more for Guilford County youth.

NCWorks Online registration is required to attend this event. Please visit www.ncworks.gov<www.ncworks.gov> to register.

