NCWorks Hosting Drive-Thru Career Fair for Endura Products August 5

GREENSBORO, NC (August 3, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro is hosting a Drive Thru Career Fair for positions at Endura Products from 9 am to 12 pm, Wednesday, August 5 at 2301 W. Meadowview Rd. This is an excellent opportunity to begin a career with a leading manufacturer of door components.

Representatives from Endura will be on-site and ready to hire for the following positions:

* Moulder Operator (and Trainee)

* Maintenance Technician

* Putty Crew Member

* Material Handler

* Crew Member Production Associates

Applicants must provide a resume and contact information to NCWORKS Career Center and have an active NCWorks registration. Safety protocols, such as the wearing of a face masks and social distancing practices, are required for those attending the event.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City of Greensboro’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.

