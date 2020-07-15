[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

NCWorks Career Centers in Guilford County Reopening July 20

GREENSBORO, NC (July 16, 2020) – The NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point will reopen to the public at 9 am Monday, July 20. Walk-in customers can receive staff assistance and access to the Computer Resource Center. Customers should note that wearing of a face mask is required to enter the centers and obtain services.

The Greensboro NCWorks Career Center is at 2301 W Meadowview Rd. and the High Point Center is at 607 Idol St. In response to COVID-19 precautions are in place to ensure the safety of customers and staff. For more information on what to expect, customers are encouraged to go to this website<guilfordworks.org/job-seekers/career-center-customer-experience/> before visiting the centers.

NCWorks Career Centers provide job seekers with a variety of no-cost resources, including career assistance and counseling, resume and interview preparation, and training support to help job seekers acquire sustainable income and meaningful employment. The City’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrative and service arm of the NCWorks Career Centers in Greensboro and High Point.

