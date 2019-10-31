

Contact: Delton Mingia

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-297-9444

NCWorks and GTCC Offer Veteran’s Day Career Fair November 11

GREENSBORO, NC (October 31, 2019) – The NCWorks Career Center in partnership with GTCC is hosting a Veteran’s Day Job Fair from 9 am to 12 pm, Monday, November 11, at GTCC Advanced Manufacturing Facility, 6012 W. Gate City Blvd. The first hour, from 9-10 am, is reserved for veterans and their spouses, National Guardsmen, and reservists. After 10 am anyone seeking employment is welcome.

Over 60 employers representing aviation, logistics and healthcare will be on hand to meet with candidates. NCWorks Online registration is required to attend this event. Please visit www.ncworks.gov<www.ncworks.gov> to register.

