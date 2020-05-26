[GAC_logo]

NCAA to donate beverages from Swimming & Diving championship at

Greensboro Aquatic Center to Guilford County Schools

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The NCAA has donated nearly 300 cases of Powerade and Dasani bottled water to Guilford County Schools.

The donated products (3,576 bottles of Powerade and 3,600 bottles of water) were originally earmarked to be used during the Greensboro Aquatic Center’s hosting of the 2020 Division lll NCAA Swimming & Diving National Championships that were canceled due to COVID-19.

The NCAA asked that the products, which were originally provided through its corporate sponsorships with Powerade and Dasani, not be returned but instead donated to help support the local community that did not have the opportunity to host the championship event this past March.

“We are always grateful for community partners like the Greensboro Aquatic Center and their support of our work and our students. We thank the NCAA for this donation which we will use to supplement our grab and go and satellite meal programs,” said Cynthia Sevier, GCS School Nutrition Services Interim Director.

In partnership with Guilford County Schools, the Greensboro Aquatic Center developed a curriculum-based ‘Learn to Swim’ healthy lifestyle program that debuted in 2011 and has provided lessons, at no charge to the student, to over 6,750 local second grade students since its inception.

“I could not think of a better cause than helping support Guilford County Schools, our great partner in helping to provide swim lessons for their second grade students,” said Greensboro Aquatic Center manager Susan Braman.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.