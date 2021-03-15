NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships begin this week at Greensboro Aquatic Center

GAC to host both 2021 NCAA Women’s and Men’s Championships

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships begin March 17 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) with over 300 of the nation’s best collegiate swimmers and divers competing. The event will run through Saturday (March 20). The following week, the GAC will host the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships (March 24-27), an event that will also feature over 300 competitors, for the first time.

“To be able to host the NCAA Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships over back-to-back weeks is a historic opportunity,” said GAC manager Susan Braman. “We appreciate the NCAA’s confidence is us to successfully host these two prestigious events in these challenging times and we can’t wait to welcome the top collegiate swimmers and divers to our state-of-the-art venue.”

The GAC has a long history of hosting NCAA championship events, including the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships in 2015. The GAC has also hosted the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2018 and NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving National Championships in 2016 and 2019.

Please click here<gopack.com/sports/2021/2/5/2021-ncaa-womens-swimming-diving-championships.aspx> for more information on the 2021 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships including links for psych sheets, live results and broadcast information.

