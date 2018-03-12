[NCAA.D2.swim.dive]

— MEDIA ADVISORY —

NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships to begin Tuesday at Greensboro Aquatic Center

Greensboro, N.C. – The 2018 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships will begin Tuesday, March 13 and run through Saturday, March 17 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Hosted by Wingate University and the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC), the event will feature approximately 380 of the best women’s and men’s collegiate swimmers and divers coming to Greensboro for their chance to become a national champion.

Local media are invited to the GAC on Tuesday, March 13 at 10 a.m. to cover swimming practice and diving qualifying competition. Select student-athletes, coaches and event organizers will be available for interviews.

All-session tickets for the 2018 NCAA Division II Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships are on sale now at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Single-session tickets will be available at the GAC on each day of competition.

