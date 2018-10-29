Greensboro Fire Department attending NC USAR Class in Charlotte, NC

GREENSBORO, NC (October 29, 2018) – North Carolina Emergency Management is sponsoring the NC Search & Rescue Class hosted by the Charlotte Fire Department. Greensboro firefighters along with other departments have attended this training event since October 22nd and will participate in their final rescue scenario on Tuesday, October 30th beginning at 10:00 am. Each group will be given a specific mission they must complete tomorrow. The missions are objective driven and each task involve, but not limited to, heavy lifting, concrete breaching, cutting metal objects, wood & strut shoring/support. Other departments in NC that are participating include: Raleigh, Fayetteville, Asheville, Greenville, and New Hanover County.

Media outlets will be given an opportunity to capture video footage of the USAR Teams as they participate in these rescue scenarios Tuesday, October 30th at 10:00 am. The training event will be held at 1770 Shopton Rd. Charlotte, NC.

Contact: Craig Smith

Phone: 336-430-6008

