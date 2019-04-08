NC Triad Theatre League Announces Second Biennial Theatre Festival June 1

[Triad Theatre League logo (003)]

www.Triadtheatre.com<www.Triadtheatre.com>

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 8, 2019

Contact: Rosina Whitfield

Rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:Rosina.whitfield@greensboro-nc.gov>

336-373-2728

NC Triad Theatre League Announces Second Biennial Theatre Festival

GREENSBORO, NC – The North Carolina Triad Theatre League announces the second biennial theatre festival to be held on June 1, 10 am to 5 pm at the High Point Campus of Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) 901 S. Main St. There will be performances from numerous theatre companies, workshops for the public, food trucks, face painting, music, mask making and more.

“The idea is to introduce the public to the wonderful assortment of theatre in the Triad,” says Board President Rosina Whitfield, the artistic development director for the City of Greensboro’s Drama Center, a member of the league. “There is so much great theatre happening which the community may not know about. This way they can find out how much is out there all in one place.”

Festival Coordinator Jody Cauthen added, “I’ve heard new arrivals to the area say they find it a cultural desert. We know that’s not true, so we want to show them the variety of theatre companies in the Triad and what they do.”

There will be performances from Spring Theatre, Studio One, Goodly Frame Theatre, Triad Pride Acting Company, Shared Radiance, The Drama Center, and Community Theatre of Greensboro to name a few. There will also be information tables from vendors connected with theatre and theatre education. A sampling of workshops include Creative Dramatics for kids, stage combat, acting demonstrations, and what goes on backstage. There will something for everyone and for all ages. Admission and parking are free.

The NC Triad Theatre League was formed three years ago to unite local theatre companies, to collaborate, share resources, and to come together to unify and sustain the collective mission. NCTTL is inclusive of the entire Triad, of all ages and backgrounds, to create a stronger arts community. The first festival was held in 2017.

For more information, visit the website www.triadtheatre.com<www.triadtheatre.com> or call 336-373-2728.

Photo captions: Photos from the first NC Triad Theatre League festival held in 2017

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook<www.facebook.com/cityofgreensboro/C:/Users/18246/Documents/Remote%20Assistance%20Logs> – Twitter<twitter.com/greensborocity?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5EauthorC:\Users\18246\Documents\Remote%20Assistance%20Logs>

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.