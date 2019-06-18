Natty Greene’s Brewhouse Grand Opening June 20th!

Natty Greene’s Presents The Brewhouse

1918 W Gate City Blvd

4:00 June 20th, 2019

The Greensboro Coliseum, City of Greensboro, and UNCG have all enhanced

their presence on Gate City Blvd. Natty Greene’s wanted to continue their

vision by adding a new tasting room to their production facility on Gate

City Blvd. Natty Greene’s will celebrate the opening of their new tasting

room, The Brewhouse, this Thursday, June 20th at 4:00. Followed by live

music from local band, “The Ends” starts at 8:00 pm. Homeslice Pizza food

truck will provide the eats! The Brewhouse is located at 1918 West Gate

City Blvd, right across from the Coliseum.

This location houses 24 taps of Natty Greene’s beer and provides a more

intimate beer lovers experience. The Brewhouse will be open 7 days a week.

Wine is also served. It is a family-friendly location, and provides

games/activities for all!

Natty Greene’s Brewing Company was first founded in August of 2004, as one

of the first craft breweries in Greensboro, North Carolina. It opened the

production facility in 2008 and continues to distribute beer throughout

North Carolina.

We hope to see you soon, Cheers

[image: Screen Shot 2019-06-15 at 1.12.10 AM.png]