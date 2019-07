In honor of National Wine & Cheese Day on Thursday, July 25, local steakhouse Butcher & Bull will have a special offer. For one day only, customers can receive a free cheese board with the purchase of a select bottle of wine. The wine list includes bottles from Delinquente Wine Co,, Jolie-Laide and Cellar list like a Dirty & Rowdy chenin blanc and a Plumpjack syrah. Guests can reserve their spot by calling (336) 722-5232 now.