National Rosé Day feature at Winston-Salem steakhouse

A Winston-Salem steakhouse is hosting a special tasting feature for National Rosé Day next weekend. All day Saturday, June 8, Butcher & Bull on North Cherry Street will have an exclusive tasting flight including six different rosé wines from all over the world including North Carolina-based Jones Von Drehle and Delinquente Wine Co.’s “Pretty Boy” from Australia. For $12, the tasting feature is perfect for any rosé lover or anyone who wants to taste different variations. Tickets aren’t required for this event but reservations are recommended – make yours now by calling (336) 722-5232.