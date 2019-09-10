National Pawn to Donate Over 100 Musical Instruments to a Guilford County Middle School

National Pawn, a North Carolina-based pawn retailer with 19 locations across the state, is donating more than 100 musical instruments and $2,000 to Guilford Public Schools’ Allen Middle School as part of its continued efforts to support music education in North Carolina. National Pawn will present the monetary and instrument donation, including trumpets, saxophones, clarinets, flutes, trombones, drums, guitars recorders and more, to students during a dedicated unveiling assembly at the school Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m.

National Pawn has a longstanding tradition of supporting youth music programs in every county that is home to one of its stores, with 2019 marking its ninth annual donation. Since 2010, the company has donated over 3,500 instruments and $62,000 in cash to more than 22 public performing arts programs in Alamance, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Guilford, Mecklenburg, New Hanover and Wake counties.

Founder Bob Moulton’s strong passion for giving back is fueled by his own experiences. As a child, Moulton loved music and longed to join the middle school band, but was unable due to his family’s financial strains. His mom, a thrifty shopper, eventually purchased a trumpet at a yard sale, which allowed Moulton to live out his musical dreams. He credits his experiences in band with helping him develop both a sense of self and sense of collaboration, which he still uses decades later. As a successful business owner, Moulton is committed to giving back to these North Carolina communities and specifically supporting music programs to help all children enjoy the gift of music and the valuable life lessons it can teach.

“When we first began donating instruments to schools nine years ago, we had no idea just how great the needs in North Carolina schools would be,” said Bob Moulton, founder of National Pawn. “Every year, we are touched by stories from teachers, parents and students themselves about how these instruments inspired a love of learning and sense of community with fellow classmates. It’s an honor to provide Allen Middle School students with these resources, and we look forward to continuing to support these programs for years to come. ”

In addition to Guilford County, National Pawn is also donating at least 100 musical instruments and a $2,000 check to schools in each of the following counties this year – Alamance, Cumberland, Durham, Forsyth, Gaston, Mecklenburg and Wake. To learn more about National Pawn, visit www.nationalpawnshops.com.

