[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Captain MJ Harris II

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-574-4002

National Night Out 2022

GREENSBORO, NC (April 12, 2022) – NNO will take place August 2nd this year. We are thrilled to do in person events with potential modifications as things reopen with safety in mind. Please register soon as registration closes July 15th. Each group will receive balloons, a new t-shirt and a yard sign.

Signup at: www.signupgenius.com/go/nnogso2022

This unique crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community. For more information about Greensboro’s NNO program, ask your Community Resource Officer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/find-your-community-resource-officer> or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov> or contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

We look forward to seeing you on August 2rd!

# # #

Milford J. Harris, II, Captain

Investigative Bureau

Vice/Narcotics Division

Police Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2484

100 Police Plaza, Greensboro, NC 27401

www.gsopd.org<www.gsopd.org>

www.greensboro-nc.gov<www.greensboro-nc.gov>

“Partnering to make Greensboro safe for all people”