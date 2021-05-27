National Night Out 2021

GREENSBORO, NC (May 27, 2021) – NNO will take place August 3rd this year. We are thrilled to do in person events with potential modifications as things reopen with safety in mind. Please register soon as registration closes July 16th. Each group will receive balloons, a new t-shirt and a yard sign.

Signup at: www.signupgenius.com/go/gsonno2021

This unique crime and drug prevention event is sponsored locally by the Greensboro Police Department. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a sense of community. For more information about Greensboro’s NNO program, ask your Community Resource Officer<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/police/find-your-community-resource-officer> or email communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:communityengagement@greensboro-nc.gov> or contact the Office of Community Engagement at 336-373-2636.

We look forward to seeing you on August 3rd!

