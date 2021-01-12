For Immediate Release: Jan. 12, 2021

Naglee Named Piedmont-Triad Principal of the Year

The Page principal will now move on to compete for State Principal of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. – First, Guilford County Principal of the Year. Now, the Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year. Next up for Page Principal Erik Naglee, competing across North Carolina to be the Principal of the Year for the entire state.

On Tuesday, Naglee was named the Piedmont-Triad Region Principal of the Year, which makes him one of only eight finalists for State Principal of the Year.

A surprise ceremony was set up by Guilford County Schools (GCS) to share the news with Naglee.

“It’s such an honor to be mentioned in the same realm with great educators in GCS, let alone across the state. I can’t take sole credit for this honor though, because without the tremendous work of students, staff and entire community at Page, I wouldn’t be here,” said Erik Naglee, principal at Page High.

The event featured Marshall Matson, Guilford County Schools School Support Officer, making the announcement. GCS was also able to make sure the day was special for Naglee by secretly inviting his wife to attend the announcement as well.

Earlier this year Principal Naglee was named the Guilford County Schools’ Principal of the Year at the annual Celebration of Excellence event.

The remaining seven regional finalists, along with Naglee, will be announced in an event on Thursday, Jan. 14. These eight finalists will go on to compete for North Carolina Principal of the Year later this year.

