N.C. A&T Step Show Battle and Band Blowout coming to Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, Nov. 2 – Tickets on sale Aug. 31
The Greensboro Coliseum will host the ‘N.C. A&T Step Show Battle and Band Blowout’ on Friday, Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
As part of the ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth,’ Aggie Step teams will “battle” it out and the N. C. A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine will take on the Norfolk State Spartan Legion in the biggest band “blowout” ever!
Tickets will go on sale today (Friday, Aug. 31) at 10 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com
