Hello all,

Today will be my last day with Guilford County Schools.

It has honestly been a pleasure to work with every person on these contact lists over the past three years. Whether we worked together once or daily, I just want to say thank you.

I know the relationship of local news is extremely important and I want to thank you for everything you do and for always treating me with respect.

I’ve really enjoyed it and hope our relationship was beneficial.

I also wanted to let you know until my position is filled, please direct your media inquiries to Wanda Edwards, Director of Communications at EdwardW2@gcsnc.com<mailto:EdwardW2@gcsnc.com>

It’s been a blast!

Thank you,

