Museum Unveils Restored 35-Foot Train Mural on June 16

WHAT: After months of painstaking restoration, the 35-foot Southern Railway Mural will be on display at the Greensboro History Museum. Traveling artist Harper Bond completed the mural in South Elm Street’s Hotel Clegg around 1909. The museum acquired the massive work in 1962, before the hotel was demolished. Donors who contributed more than $30,000 to restore the painting will be on hand for the unveiling in the museum’s permanent exhibition Voices of a City.

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 11:30 AM

WHERE: Greensboro History Museum, 130 Summit Avenue

