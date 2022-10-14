[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Museum Raises Spirits of the Past for Downtown Ghoulash! Festivities

GREENSBORO, NC (October 14, 2022) – As part of the Greensboro Youth Council’s Ghoulash! Halloween Festival the Greensboro History Museum is offering up some unliving history and family fun from 12-6 pm, Saturday, October 22, at 130 Summit Ave.

The family fun starts at noon with Little Lions Saturday. Preschoolers and elementary school age children and their families can learn about the traditions of Dia de los Muertos with a story time and craft activity in partnership with the arts organization Casa Azul. At 1 pm, storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown shares a thrilling set of Ghost Stories in the Graveyard. Brown, who has published several volumes of spooky tales and appeared on TV and radio, has been enchanting audiences at the museum for more than three decades. Bring your blankets, a lawn chair and prepare to have your spine chilled.

Between 2 and 6 pm, visitors can stroll through the historic First Presbyterian Church Cemetery next to the museum and encounter costumed interpreters portraying people from Greensboro’s past. Learn the stories of Revolutionary War Major General Nathanael Greene, who commanded American troops at the Battle of Guilford Courthouse; suffragist Gertrude Weil, who fought for the right to vote for North Carolina women; Lavina Curry, a free Black woman in New Garden who helped enslaved men to escape on the Underground Railroad; and other figures from our city’s history. The Unliving History Cemetery Tour departs from the museum’s LeBauer Park Terrace.

All activities are free, family friendly and open to everyone. For more information on other Ghoulash! activities taking place Downtown, visit this website<www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/parks-recreation/teens/greensboro-youth-council/projects-events/ghoulash>.

The Greensboro History Museum, an AAM-accredited Smithsonian Affiliate, is a division of the City of Greensboro Library Department and operates as a public-private partnership with the nonprofit GHM Inc. In partnership with the community, the Greensboro History Museum collects the city’s diverse history and connects people to that history and one another through engaging exhibits, educational programs and community dialogue. Located in Downtown Greensboro’s Cultural District, the museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm and Sundays 2-5 pm. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensborohistory.org.

