Motivational Speaker Alex Dey coming to Piedmont Hall

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Motivational speaker Alex Dey will host a conference at Piedmont Hall at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at TicketMaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/>.

Alex Dey is one of the pioneers of motivation and personal development in Mexico. He has more than 30 years of experience in the art of selling and negotiating and is an expert in the study of human behavior.

Dey has trained millions of people around the world, with more than 11,600 live performances. Author of almost a dozen books, among which are three best-sellers that have sold more than a million copies each: “The Seller’s Bible”, “Create It If You Can” and “Dare Nothing Happens”.

