Morehead Elementary Principal Named as School Support Officer

Shirley Stipe-Zendle will lead Learning Area 1 beginning July 1, 2020

Greensboro, N.C. – At its meeting Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education approved the recommendation of Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras to appoint Shirley Stipe-Zendle as school support officer for Learning Area 1.

Stipe-Zendle has been principal of Morehead Elementary, an expressive arts magnet, since 2013. During her tenure, the school’s end-of-grade test scores have ranked as one of the highest among GCS elementary schools and Title I schools. Overall proficiency increased from 66.3% in 2017 to 73% in 2019, and the school has met expected growth every year.

Before becoming a principal, Stipe-Zendle was a student services administrator for the Northern Region from 2009 to 2013, a role that allowed her to work with more than 800 parents and the principals of 23 schools to resolve conflicts. She was also an assistant principal at Western High for four years and started her education career as an English teacher in Lexington City Schools.

Stipe-Zendle holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Valdosta State College in Georgia, multiple master’s degrees including a master’s in school administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from UNC. She will start her new position on July 1, 2020.

