For Immediate Release: May 24, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

More Than 250 Graduates Advance in Second Day of Ceremonies

Five GCS schools held graduations throughout Thursday

Greensboro, N.C. – The high school graduates who crossed the stage Thursday celebrated their achievements with the expected pomp and circumstance.

But for some, the journeys to that stage were fraught with challenges that would test even the strongest adults. Members of Thursday’s Class of 2018 included some of the district’s most academically gifted students, those for whom the path to college never veered. It also included students who remained focused despite unexpected parenthood, periods of homelessness, chronic illness, the death of siblings or parents or working full-time to help support their families.

Greensboro College Middle College, The Early College at Guilford, The Academy at Smith, STEM Early College at N.C. A&T University and the Middle College at N.C. A&T University planned to hold graduations. Most of the graduates earned their high school diplomas, plus transferrable college credits. Some were dually enrolled in high school and college programs. Early College at Guilford graduates typically can enter their receiving colleges or universities as juniors.

Early College at Guilford’s principal, Linda Kidd, described the Class of 2018 as exceptional. It includes 12 National Merit finalists and recipients of some of the most prestigious academic college scholarships, including the Morehead-Cain, Trinity and Gordon scholarships. This class of 47 seniors was offered more of the prestigious scholarships than any class in the school’s history, Kidd said. All total, they garnered $11,685,000 in scholarship dollars.

“This class has truly been exceptional. They possess a combined excellence and collective humanity, to the degree that comes around once every six to eight years if we are lucky,” Kidd said Thursday. “Most striking is the fact that this class has pushed themselves, and each other, to reach high levels of academic achievement and scholarship.”

All of the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T’s 50 graduates also earned two years of transferrable college credit and will advance to four-year universities. They have earned more than $8 million in scholarships, with more added daily, said principal Jamisa Williams.

Nearly all of The Middle College at N.C. A&T’s 34 graduates finished with some college credits. As a class, they’ve been offered about $7 million in scholarships. Among them is Bilal Issifou, who was accepted into the Accelerated Pathway to Law School program, which is designed to give N.C. A&T University students the opportunity to earn a law degree in five-and-a-half years. He will spend three years at N.C. A&T and the remainder of the time at Elon Law School.

Between them, Mya Dang, Samantha Williams and John Robert Brown have faced the kind of challenges that might easily deter those less determined. The Academy at Smith graduates will attend four-year universities. Many in their class of 56 were dually enrolled at GTCC and have earned college credits with their diplomas.

Despite the responsibilities of motherhood, Dang, who gave birth to her son last summer, also earned her CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) certification. She will attend UNCG to pursue a degree in nursing.

Williams, whose mother is chronically ill, works full time to help support her family of six. The once-shy student body president wants others to know they can overcome their challenges too.

Brown, who was struck in the arm by a stray bullet his freshman year, also lost his younger sister this year to illness. His faith and optimism remain unshaken.

“No matter what challenges you face, just stay strong and try to overcome it, and know that things can change,” Brown says.

Thursday’s graduates share the experience of a smaller school setting. Greensboro College Middle College advanced its first Chinese graduate, Shixin Fu. Fu said the intimate class of 67 and dedicated teachers were instrumental in helping him graduate.

The school’s principal, Cheri Keels said her class of 2018 includes honor students with high GPAs, students who logged close to 6,000 service hours and those who will attend some of the top colleges in the country. But there’s more to this senior class, she said.

“What you don’t see,” she told the audience Thursday, “…are the students who were close to dropping out of school because they felt they could not withstand the stress anymore. Students who were working two to three jobs to help their families financially. Students who were caring for younger siblings or family members with disabilities. Students who are overcoming homelessness, mental illness, substance abuse and other risk factors that affect young people today. You have before you, students who have fought to the finish, and what a remarkable finish it is.”

The GCS website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks. Five schools graduated Thursday, May 24. The Middle College at Bennett College will hold its graduation at 9 a.m., Friday, May 25 in Pfeiffer Chapel.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323