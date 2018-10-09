[New PR Header DHayes]

For Immediate Release: Oct. 9, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

More GCS Students Taking Advanced Math Courses

District is in first year of new K-8 math curriculum

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Board of Education heard an update Tuesday about the district’s progress toward Goal II of the Strategic Plan<www.gcsnc.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=51358>, which states that 75 percent of incoming sixth grade students will pass NC Math I (Algebra I) with a C or better by the end of their ninth grade year in 2022.

Results from 2017-18 showed a dip in that area, with 66.5 percent of students reaching that goal. The baseline measure from 2016-17 was 69.8 percent. When considering all students who took Math I last year regardless of grade level, the percentage of students earning a C or better decreased from 75.6 percent in 2016-17 to 72.5 percent in 2017-18.

Grade-level proficiency for current year students on the Math I end-of-course test also went down, from 59 percent in 2016-17 to 53.1 percent in 2017-18. Achievement gaps remain in all areas, with white students outperforming their black and Hispanic peers.

The district has also been working to get more students enrolled in Math I earlier in their schooling, which would allow them to take more advanced math courses in high school. GCS saw improvement in this area. More than 33 percent of eligible students are taking Math I in eighth grade this year, versus 30.7 percent last year. All racial-ethnic groups have higher enrollment rates in 2018-19 compared to 2017-18.

Slightly fewer seventh graders are enrolled in Honors Math this year, 46.2 percent versus 47.8 percent in 2017-18. Nearly 54 percent percent of current sixth grade students are enrolled in Honors Math courses, with the majority in Accelerated Math (38 percent) and the rest in Accelerated Integrated Middle Math (15 percent). This enrollment rate is higher than the 50.3 percent enrolled in 2017-18.

A rigorous K-8 curriculum for math is now in its first year, and teachers are participating in extensive professional development. The district is in the process of selecting Math I instructional resources to use district-wide, with select block high schools using the curriculum this spring. A team is also revising the process for how students are enrolled in math courses, beginning in fifth grade.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

[PR-footer]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323