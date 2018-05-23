For Immediate Release: May 23, 2018

Contact: Tina Firesheets (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

More GCS Graduations Held This Week

Ceremonies are scheduled Thursday and Friday

Greensboro, N.C. – The 2018 graduation season continues this week, with five ceremonies scheduled throughout Thursday, May 24 and one on Friday, May 25.

Thursday graduations are as follows:

* Greensboro College Middle College at 9 a.m. in Odell Auditorium, Greensboro College

* The Early College at Guilford at 11:30 a.m. in Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

* The Academy at Smith at 2 p.m., Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T University

* STEM Early College at N.C. A&T University at 4 p.m., Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T University

* The Middle College at N.C. A&T University at 6 p.m., Harrison Auditorium at N.C. A&T University

The Middle College at Bennett will hold its graduation at 9 a.m., Friday in Pfeiffer Chapel at Bennett College.

These schools anticipate a total of 253 graduates to walk across the stage. Among them is The Academy at Smith’s John Robert Brown, who was awarded a scholarship to attend Johnson C. Smith University. Brown has faced numerous challenges throughout his young life. In ninth grade, he was struck by a stray bullet while walking outside. His family had to live in a hotel for a brief time and earlier this year, they lost his 9-year-old sister due to an illness. Brown’s advice to others facing difficult situations: “No matter what challenges you face, just stay strong and try to overcome it and know that things change.”

Isaiah Green wants to increase the social mobility for students living in marginalized communities. This year, the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T graduate worked with First Lego, Jr. to introduce basic engineer design thinking skills among elementary students. He intends to merge his love for STEM with his drive to create STEM-based learning opportunities for students lacking these experiences.

Described as an inspiration to others, Getsemani Mares-Escamilla is headed to UNC-Chapel Hill to major in biology/pre-med. The Middle College at Bennett senior graduates with a distinguished service learning diploma for acquiring more than 350 service hours. She led the Service Learning club, 4-H club, National Honor Society and was a Girls Council Representative.

Shixin Fu is Greensboro College Middle College’s first Chinese student and says that its supportive community helped him grow in many ways. Upon arrival, he was stressed because of language and cultural barriers. However, he says teachers and students there helped him, and they became his second family.

Drawn to its smaller setting, Bilal Issifou transferred to The Middle College at N.C. A&T in his sophomore year. The scholar-athlete is an honor student and Kiser Middle male mentor. He was also accepted into the Accelerated Pathway to Law School (APLS) program, designed to create an opportunity for N.C. A&T students to earn a law degree in 5.5 years. He will spend three years at N.C. A&T and 2.5 years at Elon Law School. He wants to be a defense attorney.

Early College at Guilford principal Linda Kidd says this year’s senior class of 47 graduates is extraordinary.

“I’ve worked in high schools a long time, and it is unlikely and historic really, that students in one senior class would be awarded all of the most sought-after scholarships.”

Her students were offered Park, Trinity and Morehead-Cain scholarships, among others. Some of the schools they will attend include Duke, Stanford and Wake Forest universities, as well as the Massachusetts and Georgia institutes of technology.

The district’s website has a graduation page with senior stories, photos and videos of graduation walks. Five schools graduated Wednesday, May 23.

In total, GCS will graduate more than 5,600 students in 32 ceremonies between May 23 and June 17. Parents, families and friends can share their stories and photos of GCS graduates using the hashtag #GCSGradsSoar18.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

