Monster Jam Triple Threat Series® returning to Greensboro Coliseum Jan. 11-12

FROM UNBELIEVABLE ACTION TO UNEXPECTED THRILLS,

MONSTER JAM® RETURNS TO GREENSBORO FOR AN ACTION-PACKED WEEKEND OF FULL THROTTLE FAMILY FUN ON JANUARY 11 & 12

Greensboro, NC (September 24, 2019) – This. Is. Monster Jam*! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Greensboro for another high-octane weekend featuring the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement with the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series®, featuring six different racing, freestyle and skill competitions on three different Monster Jam vehicles at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on January 11 & 12, 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring eight skilled Monster Jam® athletes, Triad fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each Triple Threat Series competitor tearing up the dirt in customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and of course, the iconic Monster Jam trucks. These Monster Jam athletes will go head-to-head for points in Freestyle, 2 Wheel Skills Challenge* and several Racing competitions, testing their agility, speed and versatility. Newly added as a special fan bonus during Freestyle, a Monster Jam driver will attempt Greensboro’s FIRST-EVER indoor arena-based Monster Jam truck back flip! Plus, fans in every city can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles per hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, meet your favorite drivers, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities. It is an unforgettable part of the Monster Jam experience where special connections are made and lifelong fans are born.

WHEN: January 11

7 PM

January 12

1 PM

January 11

Pit Party open from 4:30-6 PM

**January 11, 7 PM event ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry

January 12

Pit Party open from 10:30-12 PM

**January 12, 1 PM event ticket & Pit Party Pass required for entry

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex-1921 West Lee Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family with seats starting at just $18 each*

Pit Party Passes available to purchase for $15 each

Tickets & Pit Party Passes will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com, or in-person at the venue Box Office. **ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

