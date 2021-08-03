[Monster Jam banner]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Teresa Franzen

919-210-5150 cell

tfranzen@mindspring.com<mailto:tfranzen@mindspring.com>

Monster Jam® Returns for an Action-Packed Weekend of Family Fun

in Greensboro from September 25 – 26

Greensboro, NC. (August 3, 2021) – This. Is. Monster Jam®! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Greensboro for a high-octane weekend at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, September 25 and Sunday, September 26 at full capacity. Monster Jam®, making its first Greensboro stop following a pandemic pause, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/monster-jam-tickets/artist/1542376?venueId=369330&brand=monsterjam> with Monster Jam Preferred Customers able to purchase advance tickets starting today, August 3, before tickets go on-sale to the general public on August 10. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer<www.monsterjam.com/en-US/preferred-customer-page> and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

As the pandemic recovery progresses, Monster Jam is monitoring changes to government mandates, public health guidelines and industry standards and is working closely with our venue partners to adjust protocols for the safety and wellness of guests based on state and local requirements. For details about Monster Jam’s Ultimate Lineup for Fan Wellness, please go here<www.monsterjam.com/en-US/fan-wellness>. Face coverings are strongly encouraged and may be required per state, city or venue policies. Please wear a face covering if you are not fully vaccinated and as otherwise recommended by the CDC. More information about Greensboro Coliseum’s safety policy can be found here<www.greensborocoliseum.com/plan-your-visit/patron-health-initiative>.

The Monster Jam Pit Party will return to Greensboro on Saturday and Sunday. At the Monster Jam Pit Party, you can see the massive trucks up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly fun. Face covering rules apply.

Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event. Additional information can be found here<www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/baltimore-md/sep-04-2021-sep-06-2021>.

Greensboro fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-arena fan voting on their smartphones.

The all-star truck lineup will feature multiple fan favorites including Grave Digger®, Monster Mutt Dalmatian-Galaxy, Megalodon and Megalodon.

Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete, but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motorsports action seen around the world.

WHEN:

Saturday, September 25, 2021:

· Pit Party 4:30pm – 6pm | Monster Jam 7pm

Sunday, September 26, 2021:

· Pit Party 11:30am – 1pm | Monster Jam 2pm

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Lee Street, Greensboro, NC 27403

TRUCK LINEUP: Grave Digger® driven by Adam Anderson; Monster Mutt Dalmatian-Galaxy driven by Cynthia Gauthier; Megalodon driven by Tristan England; Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Razin Kane driven by Buddy Tompkins; Wolf’s Head driven by Kristen Hope; Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo; Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo.

TICKETS: Tickets are affordably priced for the whole family – visit www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/monster-jam-tickets/artist/1542376?brand=monsterjam> for current pricing levels

Ticket prices subject to change – venue/ticketing fees may apply.

PHOTO/VIDEO ASSETS: Media can download truck/driver photos and other press materials directly here<www.dropbox.com/sh/7y0wajacz9idqch/AACil64HlrbBkaaeQkyIfF6Xa?dl=0>.

For more info about a Monster Jam event near you, follow Monster Jam on our social media channels: Facebook<www.facebook.com/MonsterJam>, Twitter & Instagram<www.instagram.com/monsterjam>. Subscribe to the Monster Jam YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/MonsterJam

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Sesame Street Live!, DreamWorks Trolls The Experience and Jurassic World Live Tour. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com<www.feldentertainment.com/> for more information.

About Monster Jam

Unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable, Monster Jam® features world-class athletes competing for championships on perfectly engineered dirt tracks that push these ever-evolving, state-of-the-art trucks to the limit. Beyond the 350 global live events each year, the Monster Jam brand extends off the track into the home through products, content and merchandise that keeps the fun alive year-round. For more information, visit MonsterJam.com<monsterjam.com/>.

