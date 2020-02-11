For Immediate Release: Feb. 11, 2020

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Monday, Feb. 17 is Make-Up Day for Most GCS Students

This is the make-up day for Friday, Feb. 7 which was missed due to inclement weather

Greensboro, N.C. – Monday, Feb. 17, is the make-up day for most GCS students for the instructional day that was missed due to inclement weather on Friday, Feb. 7. The day was previously identified as a mandated teacher workday.

Students who attend three of the four 20-day extended-year schools do not have to make-up the missed days. These schools include Allen Jay Middle, Johnson Street Global Studies and Washington Montessori. The day remains a mandated workday for teachers at these schools.

Brooks Global Studies students will make up all inclement weather days in 2019-20 due to the school’s late start in August. As such, Feb. 17 becomes a student make-up day for Brooks Global students.

The 2019-20 school calendars may be found here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/2#calendar1/20200211/month> on the GCS website.

School Name/Calendar

Make-Up Days

Traditional Schools Academic Calendar

Feb. 17

20-Day Extended-Year Schools

* Allen Jay Middle

* Brooks Global Studies*

* Johnson Street Global Studies

* Washington Montessori

No scheduled student makeup days; missed days will only be made up if the schools exceed five inclement weather days. Feb. 17 is Mandated Teacher Workday.

* Feb. 17 is a student day for Brooks Global. Brooks Global plans to make-up all inclement weather days due to the school’s late start in August.

Early/Middle Colleges and Academies

* The Academy at Smith

* Kearns Academy

* The Middle College at Bennett

* The Middle College at N.C. A&T

* The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T

* The Middle College at GTCC-Greensboro

* The Middle College at GTCC-High Point

* The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown

Feb. 17

The Early College at Guilford

Feb. 17

Greensboro College Middle College

Feb. 17

The Middle College at UNCG

Feb. 17

Public schools are required by state mandate to be in session a minimum of 1,025 hours per academic year. Click here<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/4/School%20Calendars%20and%20Inclement%20Weather.pdf> to learn more about how calendar law affects GCS.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 125 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323