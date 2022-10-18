For Immediate Release: October 18, 2022Contact: Gabrielle Brown (336) 370-8307

Mobile Immunization Clinics Visiting Three Schools

Clinics will bring 7th and 12th Graders Up to Date on Their Required Immunizations

Greensboro, N.C. – The Guilford County Department of Public Health has scheduled several mobile immunization clinics for students.

State law<immunization.dph.ncdhhs.gov/schools/k-12.htm> requires 7th graders to have one dose of the Tdap and MCV vaccines. 12th graders are required to have a booster dose of the MCV vaccine. Students who do not show proof of the required vaccinations are excluded from class.

Guilford County Health Department employees will visit Smith High, Dudley High, Page High, Northeast High, High Point Central High and Ragsdale High on Wednesday, October 26. Students who attend the school-based immunization clinics will need to have a signed permission form<www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/human-services/health-department/immunization-permission-form>. Students who attend neighboring high schools and middle schools and need immunizations are encouraged to attend.

Immunization Clinic Schedule Wednesday, October 26

Smith High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Dudley High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Page High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Northeast High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

High Point Central High School

9:30 am – 11:30 am

Ragsdale High School

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Regular clinic appointments are available from 8 am to 5 pm (Monday through Friday). Call 336-641-3245 to schedule. Students may also receive the proper immunizations by visiting their primary care provider.

