[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO
MEDIA ADVISORY
June 8, 2018 Contact: Latoya Harris
Phone: 336-373-4601
Mitchell Water Treatment Plant Mural Artist in Full Swing
WHAT: A mural is being painted on the 124-foot-wide, concrete-domed water tank at Mitchell Water Treatment Plant to integrate art to engage and educate City Water Resources customers about the importance of water.
WHEN: Monday, June 11, from 8-10 am
WHERE: Mitchell Water Treatment Plant water tank dome, 1041 Battleground Ave.
WHO: World-renowned artist David “Mr. June” Louf will take a break from the project to talk with media about the artistic process and his vision of this mural depicting “Water is Life.”
# # #
Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.