[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO

MEDIA ADVISORY

June 8, 2018 Contact: Latoya Harris

Phone: 336-373-4601

Mitchell Water Treatment Plant Mural Artist in Full Swing

WHAT: A mural is being painted on the 124-foot-wide, concrete-domed water tank at Mitchell Water Treatment Plant to integrate art to engage and educate City Water Resources customers about the importance of water.

WHEN: Monday, June 11, from 8-10 am

WHERE: Mitchell Water Treatment Plant water tank dome, 1041 Battleground Ave.

WHO: World-renowned artist David “Mr. June” Louf will take a break from the project to talk with media about the artistic process and his vision of this mural depicting “Water is Life.”

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.