Missing Person Homicide Investigation 04 25 2022

Missing Person Homicide Investigation

GREENSBORO, NC (April 25, 2022) – Greensboro Police are conducting a homicide investigation related to a missing persons case for James Devon Goolsby, 38 years old of Greensboro. Through the course of the investigation a suspect in Goolsby’s disappearance was identified as John Richardson, 53 years old of Greensboro. Richardson was charged on April 22, 2022, with First Degree Murder, Concealment of Death, Dismember/Destroy Human Remains, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Firearm by Felon. Richardson is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

On March 28, 2022, James Devon Goolsby was reported as a missing person to the Greensboro Police Department. Information was gathered throughout the investigation that led detectives to suspect foul play. Through the course of the investigation a person of interest in Goolsby’s disappearance was identified as John Richardson.

Detectives received information that the body of Goolsby was located in Henry County. Detectives along with Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search and located the remains of Goolsby on April 14, 2022.

Suspect, John Richardson has also been charged with first degree murder involving victims, Mark Anthony Gilbert, Jr. on April 19, 2022 and Michael A. Hemphill on April 13, 2022. There is no additional information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple<apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662> or Android<play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en> phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

