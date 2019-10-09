Missing Juvenile Ahlora Lindiment 10092019

[GPD Logo][COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Greensboro Police

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2287

GREENSBORO, NC (October 9, 2019) At 6:33p.m. on 10/9/2019, was reported abducted from the Philliips Avenue area.

Ms.Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment is described as a black female, Brown eyes, Black hair, weighing approximately 40 pounds and is approximately 2′ tall.

Ms. Ahlora Lindiment was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink t-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

Ms. Ahlora Lindiment was abducted by a Black Female in her 20’s, medium complexion, 5’6″ approximately 135 lbs., hair was in a short ponytail. She wearing a short sleeve black crop top with black pants with tiger print faces on them, a yellow strip on one legand a white strip on the other leg,dark flip flops and a gold chain



Anyone with information or has seen Ms. Ahlora Lindiment is requested to contact the Greensboro Police Department, 336-373-2287 or 911.

