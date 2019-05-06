Miranda Lambert’s fall tour to play Greensboro Coliseum

[title_LNConcerts]
MONDAY MAY 6, 2019
ROADSIDE BARS AND PINK GUITARS TOUR
MIRANDA LAMBERT
WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS
MAREN MORRIS
PISTOL ANNIES
ASHLEY MCBRYDE
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23
GREENSBORO COLISEUM
GREENSBORO NC
TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY MAY 10 – 10AM
LIVENATION.COM
COLISEUM BOX OFFICE | TICKETMASTER
Miranda Lambert with special guests Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, and Tenille Townes will play Colonial Life Arena Columbia on Friday November 8. Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com, the Arena box office, and Ticketmaster.
