Miranda Lambert’s fall tour to play Greensboro Coliseum

MONDAY MAY 6, 2019

ROADSIDE BARS AND PINK GUITARS TOUR

MIRANDA LAMBERT



WITH VERY SPECIAL GUESTS

MAREN MORRIS

PISTOL ANNIES

ASHLEY MCBRYDE

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 23

GREENSBORO COLISEUM

GREENSBORO NC

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY MAY 10 – 10AM

LIVENATION.COM

COLISEUM BOX OFFICE | TICKETMASTER

Miranda Lambert with special guests Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, and Tenille Townes will play Colonial Life Arena Columbia on Friday November 8. Tickets on sale now at LiveNation.com, the Arena box office, and Ticketmaster.

