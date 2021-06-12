Mike Epps bringing ‘In Real Life Comedy Tour’ to Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, June 12

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

IN REAL LIFE COMEDY TOUR

MIKE EPPS BRINGS ALL-NEW SHOW TO GREENSBORO COLISEUM ON SATURAY, JUNE 12

WITH COMEDIANS MICHAEL BLACKSON, DC YOUNG FLY, KARLOUS MILLER AND KOUNTRY WAYNE

Tickets for the reduced capacity show go on sale to the general public March 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 15, 2021) – Actor and comedian, Mike Epps, is set to bring the laughs to Greensboro once again with the IN REAL LIFE COMEDY TOUR. Performing at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m., Epps will be joined on stage with some of comedy’s most talented and sought-after entertainers, including Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Kountry Wayne. Tickets for the reduced capacity show go on sale to the general public Friday, March 19 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. The all-star lineup will be sure to bring down the house with non-stop laughter for an unforgettable night of comedy!

Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. He recently starred in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” with Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. Last summer, Epps released his latest standup special “Mike Epps: Only One Mike” (Netflix), and dropped the single “We Goin’ Out” feat. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown. Up next, Epps will be starring in the Netflix comedy series “The Upshaws” with Wanda Sykes, “The House Next Door,” sequel to the 2016 film “Meet The Blacks” and “Last Friday.”

The In Real Life Comedy Tour is presented by North American Entertainment Group Inc., one of the leading independent promoters of entertainment tours and live events in the United States.

SHOW DETAILS

Time: 7 p.m.

Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 W Gate City Blvd, Greensboro, NC 27403

Lineup: Mike Epps, Michael Blackson, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Kountry Wayne

Ticket Prices: $59, $75, $99, $125 (Not Including Fees)

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster.com

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Please visit www.greensborocoliseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com> for information on COVID-19 safety measures

ABOUT MIKE EPPS

Mike Epps is generating an extraordinary amount of buzz among his peers for being not only one of the funniest comic actors in town, but also for his burgeoning dramatic talent. In spring 2018 Harper Collins published Epps’s autobiography called Unsuccessful Thug, written by Mike about his life and childhood; growing up in poverty and how comedy saved his life. He recently starred in the Amazon feature “Troup Zero” alongside Viola Davis, Allison Janney, and Jim Gaffigan, in addition to the Netflix comedy “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. Mike can next be seen in the upcoming comedies “The Trap” and “The House Next Door.” Since 2000, Epps steadily climbed his way up the stand-up comedy ranks when he was recognized by a national audience in 1995 for appearing on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam (which, years later, he would go on to host). Feature films includes “Next Friday,” “Friday after Next,” “All About the Benjamins,” “The Hangover,” “Girls Trip,” “Faster,” “Hancock,” “Lottery Ticket,” “Next Day Air,” “Roll Bounce,” “The Fighting Temptations”, the Resident Evil franchise, “Bait”, “How High,” “Dr. Dolittle 2,” “Talk to Me,” “Bessie,” “Repentance,” “Nina,” “Guess Who?” and “Jumping the Broom.”

Website: www.mikeepps.com<www.mikeepps.com>

Facebook: @realmikeepps<www.facebook.com/realmikeepps>

Instagram: @therealmikeepps<www.instagram.com/therealmikeepps/>

Twitter: @therealmikeepps

ABOUT MICHAEL BLACKSON

Michael Blackson aka ‘The African King of Comedy’ has been entertaining audiences across the country and around the globe for more than a decade. Blackson’s comedic appeal grew from his involvement with BET’s “ComicView” series and HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam,” “Showtime at Harlem” and “Live in Hollywood.” Shortly after getting his big break starring opposite of Ice Cube and Mike Epps in “Next Friday,” Blackson released his top-selling sketch comedy CD entitled “Modasucka Welcome to America.”

Website: www.michaelblackson.com<www.michaelblackson.com/>

Twitter: @michaelblackson

Instagram: @michaelblackson<www.instagram.com/michaelblackson/?hl=en>

ABOUT DC YOUNG FLY

Originally having picked up traction for his hilarious videos on Vine, DC Young Fly is a hands down fan-favorite amongst today’s generation. He is a veteran cast member of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” (BET), which is entering production for its 13th season, and has brought the humor to MTV’s TRL (Total Request Live reboot) as one of its main hosts. Film credits include “How High 2,” “The New Edition Story” and “Almost Christmas.”

Facebook: @DcYoungFly1<www.facebook.com/DcYoungFly1>

Twitter: @DCYOUNGFLY

Instagram: @dcyoungfly<www.instagram.com/dcyoungfly/?hl=en>

ABOUT KARLOUS MILLER

Karlous Miller is a comedian/actor most known for being a veteran cast member on MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out” with Nick Cannon. Appearances also include “Last Comic Standing” (NBC), “Joking Off (MTV), “Comic View” (BET), to name a few. Every week, Karlous hosts the hit “85 South Show” podcast with DC Young Fly, which has gained a fanbase across the globe.

Facebook: @karlousm<www.facebook.com/karlousm/>

Twitter: @karlousm<twitter.com/KarlousM?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor>

Instagram: @karlousm<www.instagram.com/karlousm/?hl=en>

ABOUT KOUNTRY WAYNE

Raw, real and wickedly hilarious, “Kountry” Wayne Colley’s microformat digital videos have catapulted him from life in small town Georgia to mega social media superstar and comedy sensation, selling out clubs and theaters across America. Since his first Facebook post in October 2014 went viral, the charismatic comic has amassed several million followers across Facebook and Instagram. Most recently, Colley starred in the BET original Christmas rom-com film, “Holiday Heartbreak,” with LisaRaye McCoy, AJ Johnson, Michael Colyar and Maryam Basir.

Website: www.kountrywayne.com<www.kountrywayne.com>

Instagram: @Kountrywayne<www.instagram.com/kountrywayne/>

Facebook: @KingKountryWayne<www.facebook.com/KingKountryWayne/>

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

336-373-7456

www.GreensboroColiseum.com<www.GreensboroColiseum.com>

