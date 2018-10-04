For Immediate Release: Oct. 4, 2018

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Middle School Treasurer Named GCS Employee of the Month

Jarrod Ross strives to be a role model for students

Greensboro, N.C. – Jarrod Ross wanted to make sure the young men at Western Middle saw a different kind of role model – not an athlete or a musician, but a professional with financial and business skills who gives back to his community.

Ross, the school treasurer, and his colleagues formed the Western Guilford Gentlemen club to mentor boys at the school – and some of those boys were present, along with his family and staff, when he was named the October GCS Employee of the Month.

Ross’s principal, Patrice Brown, says he exemplifies excellence as a treasurer. “He is a consummate team player, and always puts the needs of our school and team ahead of his own. In addition to our second year of a clean audit, he works tirelessly before and after hours to mentor our male students through our Western Guilford Gentlemen afterschool club and models chivalry and high expectations with students, staff and community. He can be found each morning assisting with directing students safely into the building, and making sure our staff has the resources to run smoothly, in addition to effectively managing his countless other responsibilities.”

Ross received a $50 gift card from Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $8,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of October, his photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Western Middle and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

